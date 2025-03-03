U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/03/2025 10:56 AM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.880 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.060 from the previous close.
