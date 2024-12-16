U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/16/2024 05:15 PM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.485.
Turnover totaled US$1.061 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.500 and moved between NT$32.477 and NT$32.530 before the close.
