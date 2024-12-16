To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.485.

Turnover totaled US$1.061 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.500 and moved between NT$32.477 and NT$32.530 before the close.