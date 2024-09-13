U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
09/13/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.051 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.077 from the previous close.
