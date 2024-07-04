U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
07/04/2024 10:45 AM
Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.562 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.070 from the previous close.
