U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.052 to close at NT$32.460.

Turnover totaled US$877 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.390 and NT$32.465 before the close.