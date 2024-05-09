U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/09/2024 05:01 PM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.052 to close at NT$32.460.
Turnover totaled US$877 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.390 and NT$32.465 before the close.
