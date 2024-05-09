Taiwan shares open higher
05/09/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 9.54 points at 20,710.05 Thursday on turnover of NT$3.21 billion (US$99.04 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
