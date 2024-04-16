Taiwan shares close down 2.68%
04/16/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 547.81 points, or 2.68 percent, at 19,901.96 Tuesday on turnover of NT$534.91 billion (US$16.44 billion).
