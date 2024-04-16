Taiwan shares open lower
04/16/2024 09:26 AM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 84.66 points at 20,365.11 Tuesday on turnover of NT$6.88 billion (US$211.75 million).
Latest
- Society
Taichung restaurant selling expired food to be fined NT$1.44 million04/16/2024 04:47 PM
- Politics
Legislature passes new pedestrian sidewalk safety rule04/16/2024 04:43 PM
- Politics
Taiwan elections a global model, but campaigns lack substance: Scholar04/16/2024 04:15 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market04/16/2024 04:14 PM
- Politics
New economics, national development heads tapped from private sector04/16/2024 03:47 PM