Taiwan shares close up 0.37%
03/27/2024 02:57 PM
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 73.63 points, or 0.37 percent, at 20,200.12.Wednesday on turnover of NT$385.63 billion (US$12.12 billion).
