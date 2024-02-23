Taiwan shares close up 0.19%
02/23/2024 02:06 PM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 36.41 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,889.19 Friday on turnover of NT$443.95 billion (US$14.04 billion).
