U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/02/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.234 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.104 from the previous close.
