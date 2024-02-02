Taiwan shares open higher
02/02/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 48.24 points at 18,016.35 Friday on turnover of NT$4.64 billion (US$148.55 million).
