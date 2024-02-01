U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/01/2024 04:22 PM
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.338
Turnover totaled US$1.021 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.280, and moved to a high of NT$31.370 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan, Eswatini sign joint declaration reaffirming diplomatic ties02/01/2024 05:16 PM
- Culture
Taipei comics fair attracts large crowds on opening day02/01/2024 05:07 PM
- Society
Ex-agent of baseball cheerleading team held over alleged breach of trust02/01/2024 04:59 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up as TSMC recoups early losses02/01/2024 04:35 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market02/01/2024 04:22 PM