Tropical Storm Nari poses no threat to Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Sunday announced the formation of Tropical Storm Nari, but assured the public that its positioning and trajectory indicate that it will not pose any threat to Taiwan.

The CWA stated that Nari strengthened from a tropical depression that was positioned on the waters south of Japan.

According to CWA data, the eye of the tropical storm is located approximately 2,100 kilometers east of Taipei, with a north-northeast trajectory moving towards the eastern seaboard of Japan.

Based on its current path, the storm will not affect Taiwan, the CWA predicted.

As for Sunday's weather across the nation, the CWA said that due to the effects of a strengthened Pacific high-pressure system, Taiwan will have fewer localized thundershowers.

Most of the nation will see cloudy to sunny weather with chances of brief showers in the south, according to the CWA.

In the afternoon, the greater Taipei area, northeastern parts of the island, and also mountainous areas will have chances of brief localized showers or thundershowers.

In Taiwan's offshore counties, Penghu County will experience cloudy to sunny weather, and Kinmen will see brief showers and even thundershowers, while Matsu could see cloudy to rainy weather, according to the CWA's forecast.

Additionally, the CWA said temperatures across Taiwan will be slightly higher than those of Saturday, with most areas on the island to see highs between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.

The administration said greater Taipei, and the southern and southeastern parts of the nation could see highs soar past 36 degrees.

The southeastern parts of Taiwan could even experience Foehn winds, a downslope wind pattern that is typically dry and warm, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan's outlying islands, Penghu will experience temperatures ranging between 27 and 31 degrees, Kinmen 27 to 31 degrees, and Matsu 27 to 30 degrees.