German journalist was followed by Chinese woman in Taiwan: Bureau

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The Investigation Bureau has confirmed that German scholar Jürgen Kremb was followed by a Chinese woman in May 2025 while vacationing in Alishan and that he reported the incident soon after, but it did not disclose any of its findings from a follow-up probe.

Kremb, who is now a visiting scholar at Soochow University researching China's intelligence services and was a correspondent in Beijing for Spiegel in the 1990s, recounted the incident in an interview in late June with Taiwan Plus.

He told Taiwan Plus he reported being followed by the woman to the Investigation Bureau after returning to Taipei from Alishan.

The Investigation Bureau confirmed Kremb's account on Monday, saying it launched an investigation after receiving the report, but it would not disclose details related to the case because of the principle of confidentiality in ongoing investigations.

The bureau did say, however, that the case showed China has begun engaging in transnational repression, targeting not only Chinese and Taiwanese people but also individuals who oppose totalitarianism and advocate democracy, freedom and human rights.

In his interview with Taiwan Plus on June 23, Kremb said he was visiting Alishan with friends while working on a report about Chinese espionage activities in Taiwan.

Kremb said a young Asian woman approached them and spoke with an accent that he recognized as not being Taiwanese, but rather what he described as a "northern Chinese accent."

After Kremb and his friends returned to their hotel, Kremb said he was shocked to see the woman sitting in the lobby very close to his colleague, who was traveling with him.

Kremb recalled telling his friend to "stop telephoning. She's an agent from mainland China," saying that his experience living in China allowed him to recognize the woman's accent and behavior.

He said he reported the incident to the Investigation Bureau after returning to Taipei. The agency subsequently showed him surveillance footage that, according to Kremb, indicated the woman had skillfully followed them.

After the agency began its investigation, the woman left Taiwan two days later, Kremb said.

The bureau on Monday pledged to strengthen cooperation with democratic allies to counter China's transnational repression.