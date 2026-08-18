Taiwan shares open higher
08/18/2026 09:07 AM
Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 65.13 points at 45,922.4 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.40 billion (US$263.95 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher08/18/2026 09:07 AM
- Politics
Premier Cho declines to countersign child savings legislation08/17/2026 09:02 PM
- Sports
Taiwan to launch inaugural professional pickleball season Aug. 2908/17/2026 08:32 PM
- Society
German journalist was followed by Chinese woman in Taiwan: Bureau08/17/2026 08:17 PM
- Politics
KMT accuses Lai of 'double standard' over NT$10,000 cash handout08/17/2026 07:47 PM