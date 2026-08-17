KMT accuses Lai of 'double standard' over NT$10,000 cash handout

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Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) accused President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of applying a "double standard" after he announced Monday plans to distribute NT$10,000 (US$314) in cash to eligible recipients next year.

In a news release, KMT Culture and Communications Committee Director Chen I-hsin (陳以信) said his party had already proposed a NT$10,000 cash payment in May, and that a bill containing the provision had already cleared its first reading in the Legislative Yuan.

Chen criticized Lai for announcing the cash handout so close to Taiwan's November local elections. He also said Lai had even touted it as an "AI dividend to be shared by all."

Earlier Monday, Lai said Taiwan's economic growth is expected to reach its highest level in 39 years, citing the country's long-standing strengths in semiconductors, information and communications technology, and manufacturing supply chains.

The president said the planned cash handout, totaling NT$235.7 billion, would allow everyone to share in the benefits of economic growth.

Chen pointed out that when the KMT proposed the NT$10,000 cash handout in May, the Cabinet had emphasized "fiscal discipline," saying budget funds should be prioritized for national defense, major infrastructure projects and debt repayment.

He questioned why the expenditure was considered a "fiscal burden" in May but was now suddenly being portrayed as an "AI dividend."

The KMT official accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led central government of applying a "double standard," stressing that the KMT had proposed using government surpluses and excess tax revenue for cash handouts months before Lai's announcement.

Meanwhile, the KMT legislative caucus also issued a statement, with caucus Secretary-General Lin Pei-hsiang (林沛祥) arguing that while the party supports the handout, people have the right to ask about its legal basis and why it will not be distributed this year if stronger economic growth and higher tax revenue are the justification.

The caucus accused the DPP government of using the cash handout for political purposes.

In a Facebook post, Taiwan People's Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said the DPP had criticized opposition lawmakers' NT$10,000 cash handout proposal last year and again this year, only for Lai to announce his own handout plan for next year on Monday.

Huang said the DPP had dismissed the lawmakers' proposals as a "money pit" on both occasions, accusing Lai of applying a "double standard."