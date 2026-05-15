Employee dies after collapsing at Taipei horror-themed venue

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Taipei, May 15 (CNA) A woman employed at a horror-themed entertainment venue in Taipei who fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital has died, the victim's family said Friday, urging the city government and the operator to review existing regulations and practices to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The victim's brother and cousin, together with former employees of the escape room venue, held a press conference in Taipei accompanied by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Council candidate Chen Sheng-wen (陳聖文).

In a statement read on behalf of the victim's mother, her cousin said the 29-year-old woman surnamed Wu (吳) had worked at the company for about three years and was passionate about the job, but had not been properly protected by the company.

The mother said she was not only seeking justice for her daughter but also speaking up for young people working in high-risk environments.

Wu's brother and cousin, together with former employees of the escape room venue where the accident occurred, hold a press conference in Taipei on Friday accompanied by Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Council candidate Chen Sheng-wen (fourth right). CNA photo May 15, 2026

She called on the judiciary to clarify the truth about the case, relevant authorities to determine responsibility and for reforms in the industry to prevent tragedies.

Wu's brother said his family only wants to know what happened, asking that judicial authorities investigate whether the operator was negligent, including in areas such as scenario design and prop safety.

He also urged the city government to comprehensively review safety standards for escape rooms and immersive experience venues, and to establish clear regulations.

A former employee said he had previously performed the same role as Wu and once lost consciousness due to neck compression while on the job. He initially thought it was due to inexperience, but after similar incidents occurred five to six times, began to suspect something was wrong.

He said performers were required to stand on interlocking foam mats and use real ropes while wearing masks. He added that the room was not equipped with surveillance cameras and completely dark, making it difficult for colleagues to notice if anything went wrong.

Wu was found in a state of cardiac and respiratory arrest when first responders from the Taipei City Fire Department rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 7:41 p.m. Sunday. At the time, she was playing the role of the ghost of a person who had died by hanging.

Wu's family later filed a complaint against the operator, and police have since referred the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for investigation on suspicion of negligence causing serious injury.

In a separate statement after the press conference, Chen said Wu died at around 11 a.m. on Friday and a joint examination will be conducted by prosecutors and police at Taipei Medical University Hospital. He added that the family's lawyer will file an additional charge of negligent homicide against the company's owner with Taipei prosecutors.