Taipei opens negative-pressure smoking rooms in smoke-free push

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Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Taipei introduced its first five negative-pressure smoking rooms on Thursday, with Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) calling the initiative a major milestone in the local government's wider efforts to promote a smoke-free city.

Three of the five smoking rooms are in the Ximending shopping area, while the other two are in Xinzhongshan Linear Park and at the Xingyi bus parking lot near Taipei Main Station, respectively.

During an inspection tour in Ximending on Thursday, Chiang said the opening of the negative-pressure smoking rooms is an important milestone in Taipei's push for a smoke-free city.

The progress "cannot stop" now, he said, urging the public to give feedback on the initiative so that the government can make any necessary adjustments.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (front left) inspects a new negative-pressure smoking room in Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo May 7, 2026

Taipei residents strongly support the smoke-free measures, with the majority backing the establishment of outdoor smoking rooms in public spaces, Chiang said, citing a recent poll conducted by the city's Research, Development and Evaluation Commission.

As part of the city's broader smoke-free initiative, more than 100 outdoor smoking areas were also designated across Taipei on Thursday, including at public parking lots and administrative centers.

Huang Chien-hua (黃建華), commissioner of the Taipei Department of Health, said the city now has 183 designated smoking areas, which can be identified via the TaipeiPASS app.

On June 1, the vibrant shopping area of Ximending in the city's Wanhua District will be designated as a smoke-free zone, Huang said.

The city government will conduct inspections in Ximending, as well as in Xinzhongshan Linear Park, which is already a smoke-free zone, he said.

According to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, smoking in a designated no-smoking area may result in a fine of between NT$2,000 (US$63.78) and NT$10,000.

The interior of a negative-pressure smoking room in Taipei. CNA photo May 7, 2026