Driver arrested for hitting traffic police, tests positive for drugs

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Taipei, May 7 (CNA) A driver who sideswiped a police officer while fleeing an inspection checkpoint in Taipei on Wednesday night was arrested early Thursday morning in Taichung and later tested positive for ketamine, police said.

The man, surnamed Wan (萬), has been handed over to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on charges of assault, drug driving, and obstruction of police in their official duties, police told reporters.

When Wan was pulled over at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Taipei, he initially feigned cooperation with the traffic police but then sped off, sideswiping a police officer with his car, police said.

Other police officers on the scene opened fire in an attempt to stop the driver, but to no avail, according to police.

A task force was assembled to track down the driver, and with the help of traffic surveillance footage, he was found at around 3 a.m. Thursday in Taichung's Dongshi District, police said.

The suspect was arrested, and his vehicle was seized, police said, adding that he later tested positive for ketamine, which is listed as a Category 3 narcotic in Taiwan.

Wan, who was previously convicted of fraud and offenses against personal freedom, told police that he had fled the checkpoint because he had ketamine in his vehicle, they said.

Police said they are now tracking down a passenger who was in the car with Wan when he fled and was reportedly let off on the way to Taichung, where Wan lives.

The police officer who was knocked over at the checkpoint in Taipei sustained only minor injuries and is in stable condition after receiving treatment, police said.