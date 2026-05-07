Taiwan headline news
05/07/2026 09:00 AM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S., China to discuss Taiwan issue at Trump-Xi meeting next week
@China Times: Foreign media reveals U.S. and Iran are close to signing agreement to end war
@Liberty Times: CTI anchor Lin Chen-yu indicted for acting as Communist spy with Chinese funds, 12-year sentence sought
@Economic Daily News: Google lands NT$6 trillion order, benefiting Taiwan supply chain
@Commercial Times: Premier Cho proposes three strategies to strengthen energy national security at 2026 Taiwan Energy Summit
@Taipei Times: CPC forecasts stable oil and gas supply
Enditem/
Latest
-
Society
Driver arrested for hitting traffic police, tests positive for drugs05/07/2026 12:57 PM
-
Society
Taiwan weighing separate, tougher penalties for drug driving05/07/2026 12:11 PM
-
Politics
Trump likely to focus on trade in meeting with Xi: Ex-U.S. defense official05/07/2026 10:38 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/07/2026 10:17 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/07/2026 09:07 AM