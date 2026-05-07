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Taiwan headline news

05/07/2026 09:00 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S., China to discuss Taiwan issue at Trump-Xi meeting next week

@China Times: Foreign media reveals U.S. and Iran are close to signing agreement to end war

@Liberty Times: CTI anchor Lin Chen-yu indicted for acting as Communist spy with Chinese funds, 12-year sentence sought

@Economic Daily News: Google lands NT$6 trillion order, benefiting Taiwan supply chain

@Commercial Times: Premier Cho proposes three strategies to strengthen energy national security at 2026 Taiwan Energy Summit

@Taipei Times: CPC forecasts stable oil and gas supply

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