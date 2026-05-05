Taiwan Lottery launches 2 new scratch games

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Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan Lottery Corp. has introduced two new scratch-off games with total prize money exceeding NT$1.9 billion (US$60 million).

In a press release Tuesday, the company said the scratch cards used in the new games -- called "Mahjong Big Bingo" (麻將大賓果) and "Gold Diamond 999" (金鑽999) -- will be priced at NT$300 and NT$200, respectively.

"Mahjong Big Bingo" scratch cards feature bingo tables with a mahjong-themed designs. It includes three "FREE" symbols intended to increase the chances of forming winning lines. Payouts rise with the number of completed lines, the company said.

The game offers six top prizes of NT$3 million and minimum prizes of NT$300 and has an overall winning rate of 36 percent, according to Taiwan Lottery Corp.

The other scratch card game, "Gold Diamond 999," features prizes of NT$200 or more. It offers three top prizes of NT$2 million and has an overall winning rate of 27.55 percent, the company said.