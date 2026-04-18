#METOO / Artist stripped of arts award following sexual assault conviction
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The Ministry of Culture has revoked a National Award for Arts previously bestowed upon Indigenous artist Sakuliu Pavavaljung, following a recent conviction on sexual assault charges.
In a statement Friday, the ministry said it has demanded the return of the NT$1 million (US$31,766) prize that accompanied the honor that the artist received in 2018.
The move followed a final ruling on April 1 by the Supreme Court, which dismissed Sakuliu Pavavaljung's appeal against the High Court's decision to uphold the Pingtung District Court's sentence handed down in January 2025.
The 66-year-old received a four-year-and-six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting a woman who was under his artistic mentorship at the time of the incident in 2021.
Sakuliu Pavavaljung is a member of the Paiwan tribe. He was granted the National Award for Arts in 2018 for his sculptures, architecture, and paintings, as well as his efforts to preserve traditional Indigenous craftsmanship.
-
Former AEC chair fined NT$600,000 for bullying, sexual harassmentThe Disciplinary Court on Wednesday fined former Atomic Energy Council (AEC) Chair Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) NT$600,000 (US$19,964) for workplace bullying and sexual harassment during his 2016-2023 tenure.09/17/2025 02:59 PM
-
Screenwriter denies harassment after Kaohsiung drops contractTaiwanese screenwriter Tsai Kuen-lin (蔡坤霖) denied sexual harassment accusations against him on Friday, after his contract with the Kaohsiung City Bureau of Cultural Affairs was terminated the previous day.09/12/2025 06:45 PM
-
Kaohsiung to end contract with screenwriter accused of sexual harassmentThe Kaohsiung City Government Bureau of Cultural Affairs said Thursday it will terminate its contract with screenwriter Tsai Kuen-lin (蔡坤霖) after he was accused of sexually harassing a female student in a screenwriting course.09/11/2025 04:48 PM
-
Politics
Japan warship in Taiwan Strait signals free passage rights: Academic04/18/2026 07:53 PM
-
Politics
Legislature proposes workaround to break budget gridlock04/18/2026 06:41 PM
-
Society
Artist stripped of arts award following sexual assault conviction04/18/2026 05:25 PM
-
Business
CPC to leave domestic gasoline, diesel prices unchanged for next week04/18/2026 05:21 PM
-
Society
Man dies after elderly driver crashes into coffee shop in Miaoli04/18/2026 04:51 PM