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Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The Ministry of Culture has revoked a National Award for Arts previously bestowed upon Indigenous artist Sakuliu Pavavaljung, following a recent conviction on sexual assault charges.

In a statement Friday, the ministry said it has demanded the return of the NT$1 million (US$31,766) prize that accompanied the honor that the artist received in 2018.

The move followed a final ruling on April 1 by the Supreme Court, which dismissed Sakuliu Pavavaljung's appeal against the High Court's decision to uphold the Pingtung District Court's sentence handed down in January 2025.

The 66-year-old received a four-year-and-six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting a woman who was under his artistic mentorship at the time of the incident in 2021.

Sakuliu Pavavaljung is a member of the Paiwan tribe. He was granted the National Award for Arts in 2018 for his sculptures, architecture, and paintings, as well as his efforts to preserve traditional Indigenous craftsmanship.