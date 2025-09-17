#METOO/Former AEC chair fined NT$600,000 for bullying, sexual harassment
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The Disciplinary Court on Wednesday fined former Atomic Energy Council (AEC) Chair Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) NT$600,000 (US$19,964) for workplace bullying and sexual harassment during his 2016-2023 tenure.
The ruling can be appealed.
A court news statement said that Hsieh abused his power and created a hostile work environment for women. His conduct included inappropriate physical contact, invading personal space, ogling, and making remarks about their figures and attire.
He also discriminated on the basis of gender, hiring only young women as his office secretaries and asking personal questions such as their blood types, horoscopes and marriage plans. Female employees were also required to request time off in person, whereas male staff could do so digitally.
Hsieh repeatedly bullied staff by publicly reprimanding them, using foul language and belittling them, the court said. He also insisted on having lunch with his secretary in his office during the Taiwan's nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, violating epidemic prevention measures.
The court noted that Hsieh consistently denied any wrongdoing.
The Executive Yuan launched an investigation in October 2022 after Hsieh was accused of sexual harassment and bullying. He was removed from office in January 2023 after the probe concluded. The Control Yuan unanimously impeached him in July 2023.
The AEC was restructured as the Nuclear Safety Commission in September 2023.
The Disciplinary Court hears disciplinary cases against judges, prosecutors and other civil servants.
