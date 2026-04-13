Restaurant fire at Breeze Xinyi in Taipei leaves 5 hospitalized

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Taipei, April 13 (CNA) A fire at the Inparadise buffet restaurant on the 46th floor of Breeze Xinyi in Taipei's Xinyi District was extinguished within about 20 minutes Monday, with five people sent to hospital.

According to the Taipei City Fire Department, it received a report at 11:26 a.m. and the blaze was brought under control at 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Inparadise buffet restaurant on the 46th floor of Breeze Xinyi in Taipei's Xinyi District on Monday. Photo courtesy of local authorities

A total of 312 people were evacuated as the restaurant filled with thick smoke, and the fire did not spread, authorities said.

The fire damaged cooking equipment and other items over an area of about five square meters. Preliminary findings indicate it may have been caused by a kitchen exhaust duct.

Of those sent to hospital, four were restaurant staff who suffered minor smoke inhalation but remained conscious, while one customer reported feeling unwell.

Mall operator Breeze said the affected floors have undergone safety inspections and are gradually resuming operations, adding that it will cooperate fully with authorities as the exact cause remains under investigation.