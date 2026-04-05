Timely rain improves outlook for Tainan mango growers

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Tainan, April 5 (CNA) A spell of rain across Tainan in southern Taiwan has brought much-needed relief to the region's main mango-growing areas, raising hopes for a better harvest this year after a relatively dry winter and early spring.

Rain began Saturday morning, intensified in the afternoon and evening, and tapered off overnight, with heavier precipitation concentrated in mountainous regions -- the heart of the city's mango production.

According to Central Weather Administration (CWA) data, as of noon Sunday accumulated rainfall over the past two days reached 62 millimeters at the Tsengwen station in Nanxi and the Yankeng station in Dongshan, the highest in Tainan.

Mountainous districts such as Nanhua and Yujing also recorded more than 50 mm, with lower totals in urban areas.

The rainfall was especially critical for growers in Nanxi, Nanhua and Yujing, where limited winter and spring precipitation had raised concerns about water shortages during the fruiting period.

CNA file photo

A farmer surnamed Chou (周) in Yujing said the rain came "at the perfect moment," as mango trees are in the early fruit development stage, when moisture is essential.

"If dry conditions had continued, the fruit could have remained undersized or dropped prematurely," he said, adding that about 50 mm of rain fell locally from Saturday to early Sunday.

Because most orchards are on slopes where irrigation is difficult, rainfall is the most effective way to replenish soil moisture, Chou said, noting the rain has improved conditions for root growth and fertilization. Farmers have since moved quickly to tend orchards and apply fertilizer.

Chou said the first bloom this year was strong, and if more timely rain follows without major typhoons, this year's harvest could significantly outperform last year's.

The rainfall also boosted reservoir levels. As of noon Sunday, combined storage at Tsengwen and Wushantou reservoirs stood at 160.4 million cubic meters, or 28.37 percent of capacity, while Nanhua Reservoir held 35.65 million cubic meters, or 41.83 percent -- both slightly higher than a day earlier, according to the Water Resources Agency.