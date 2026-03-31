Groups criticize eased rules on hiring migrant domestic workers

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Advocacy groups on Tuesday criticized the central government's easing of rules on hiring migrant domestic workers, saying the move will do little to address Taiwan's low birth rate, while welcoming Taipei's new policy allowing parents to work shorter hours.

After Taipei announced a pilot program in late February allowing parents to reduce their working hours with city government subsidies, the Cabinet in mid-March eased rules on hiring migrant domestic workers, allowing households with at least one child under 12 to apply.

Speaking at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Labour Front Secretary-General Yang Shu-wei (楊書瑋) cited research showing that long working hours can suppress fertility, describing it as a key factor behind Taiwan's low birthrate.

He argued that easing rules on hiring migrant domestic workers, set to take effect on April 13, will only further delay workplace reform and entrench Taiwan's overwork problem, noting that annual working hours in Taiwan reached 2,030 in 2024.

Pointing to Singapore and Hong Kong, where migrant domestic workers are more freely available, working hours are longer and the low birth rate remains a major issue, he asked: "Is this the direction Taiwan wants to take?"

Echoing Yang, Childcare Policy Alliance convener Wang Chao-ching (王兆慶) said Singaporean scholars have pointed out that long-term reliance on migrant domestic workers has made employers less attentive to employees' work-life balance.

Citing the scholars' findings, he said such dependence has contributed to worsening working hours and helped push the city-state's fertility rate to one of the lowest in the world.

Labor Minister Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) has defended the policy, saying it was driven mainly by the needs of dual-income families with children, many of which still need help with housework, caregiving and companionship but have struggled to find such support in the labor market.

Hung said the easing is intended to help such families stay in the workforce and give them greater peace of mind, instead of having to choose between work and family.

Meanwhile, Yang praised Taipei's wage subsidy program for reduced working hours, saying it gives workers greater flexibility when seeking to adjust their schedules and better balances family and work responsibilities.

Wang also said Taipei's reduced-hours policy for parents is well-intentioned, but argued that its current design requires major revision.

From March 1 through Oct. 31, Taipei-registered businesses are eligible for subsidies of up to NT$100,000 (US$3,117) under the program, encouraging employers to cut daily working hours by one hour without reducing pay for eligible parents of children aged 12 and under.

Wang said the current subsidy structure could create serious fairness issues over how subsidies are distributed and deter large companies from participating, leaving mainly smaller firms willing to apply.

He proposed shifting to an employee-based application system, under which workers seeking shorter hours could apply directly to the city government for subsidies.