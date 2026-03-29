Cancer treatment cost NHI record NT$156 billion in 2025

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Taipei, March 29 (CNA) Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) spending on cancer treatment rose to a record NT$156.7 billion (US$4.89 billion) in 2025, up NT$26.5 billion from 2020, with an average annual growth rate of about 5 percent, NHI data showed.

The number of patients seeking cancer treatment increased to 970,104 in 2025, reflecting an average annual increase of 5 percent over the past five years, according to data recently released by the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA).

Breast cancer accounted for the largest number of cases at 198,878, followed by colorectal and anal cancers (120,624), lung, trachea, and bronchus cancers (111,620), and prostate cancer (79,696), the data showed.

For the first time in a decade, the cost of pancreatic cancer treatment was among the top 10, according to the data.

Huang Yu-wen (黃育文), director of the NHIA's Medical Review and Pharmaceutical Benefits Division, said Saturday that the rising costs are mainly driven by Taiwan's aging population and expanded cancer screening programs, reflecting increased health investment and improved access to care.

She said that pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and has fewer treatment options, which results in higher costs and slower advances in drug development. The disease has been identified by the NHIA as having a significant treatment gap, she added.

Overall, the government has increased its funding for cancer prevention and treatment, Huang said. The Health Promotion Administration has boosted its cancer screening budget by about NT$600 million to expand early detection, one of the key pillars of cancer control, she said.

Other priorities include investing in advanced diagnostic technologies and new treatments to improve precision care, Huang said.

The NHIA will continue to monitor treatment quality and outcomes through digital management systems, with the goal of reducing cancer mortality and improving overall public health, she said.

Outcome measures, such as five-year survival rates, reflect treatment results over a longer period, which means that the recent investments may take three to five years to show measurable impact, according to Huang.

For cancers with longer treatment cycles, such as breast cancer, the observation period may extend to 10 years, she added.