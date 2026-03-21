Taiwan to heat up next week as seasonal winds weaken

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Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Daytime highs could hit 29 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and over 30 degrees in central and southern Taiwan next week as seasonal northeasterly winds weaken starting Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

While Taiwan remained under the influence of seasonal northeasterly winds on Saturday, bringing relatively unstable weather throughout the day, the winds are expected to weaken on Sunday, the CWA said.

Brief showers are still possible in Taoyuan and areas north of the city, as well as in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the CWA added.

The CWA forecast partly cloudy to sunny skies for most of Taiwan starting Sunday and said such conditions would continue in the coming week, with temperatures hitting as high as 28-29 degrees in the north and 31 degrees in low-lying areas of central and southern Taiwan.

Although a weather front could arrive Wednesday, its strength will be limited and unlikely to affect temperatures around Taiwan during the day, though it could deliver sporadic showers, the CWA said.

Despite that forecast, a wide day-night temperature gap is expected to continue, with lows falling to 18-20 degrees across Taiwan at night, the CWA said.