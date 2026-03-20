MLB scout saves drunk woman from drowning in Taitung

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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) A scout for Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals rescued a drunk Taiwanese woman who fell into the sea at Taitung Seaside Park in Taitung County, southeastern Taiwan, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Nathan D. Miller said he noticed the woman behaving strangely as she walked toward the water while he was walking along the shore.

"She kept calling for help, but the waves were so loud that no one could hear her. I didn't hear her either, but I noticed something was wrong," Miller recalled.

Central News Agency video

Despite being unable to swim and afraid of the water, Miller said he went into the sea to help and, with the assistance of three students nearby, pulled the woman to shore.

Miller, 51, said he hesitated at first, as he has an 18-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

"I was thinking about my daughter, so I did it carefully," he said.

Miller sustained multiple cuts and abrasions to his legs from rocks but declined being sent to a hospital.

He said he first came to Taiwan in 1998 and has lived in the country since 2005.

Miller showed reporters a ring bearing the Kansas City Royals logo and said he has worked as a scout for the team for more than a decade and was in Taitung to scout a junior high school pitcher competing in a local tournament.