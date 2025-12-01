Taiwan marks World AIDS Day with a drag show to fight HIV stigma

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) marked World AIDS Day on Monday by inviting drag queens for a performance in the hope of breaking down continuing stigma against people living with HIV, even as the agency forecast that new HIV infections in Taiwan this year will fall below 900, to a 22-year low.

"We've slowly moved beyond just talking about respect and acceptance," CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said in his opening remarks at a press event on HIV prevention and stigma reduction in Taipei.

"Today, what matters is that we are here to embrace people representing many different communities," he said.

Themed "Breaking Myths, Keeping Love on Track," the event marked World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 and turned the CDC's main auditorium into a runway-like space bathed in dimmed light, setting the stage for performances by local drag queens Chiang Weiii, Hannah, and Bagel.

The trio, introduced by Lo as the "house daughters" of well-known drag queen Nymphia, took to the stage as health ambassadors to dance and interact with the crowd.

The CDC said it hoped its "bold and inclusive image" would help dispel long-held myths and discrimination surrounding AIDS.

In his speech, Lo said the number of newly reported HIV infections as of late November stood at around 800 and is expected to end the year at under 900, marking a 22-year low.

Noting that more than 1,000 cases were reported last year, Lo said Taiwan's policies on HIV testing, follow-up, and treatment are on the right track, which has led to a decline in new infections this year.

"HIV testing has in fact been more active this year than last year," Lo said, adding that as of October, the cumulative number of HIV self-tests was about 10,000 higher than in the same period last year, rising from roughly 64,000 to over 74,000.

Three drag queens perform on Monday to educate Taiwan on World AIDS Day. CNA photo Dec. 1, 2025

To further strengthen prevention, Lo said the enrollment quota of the publicly funded HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) program -- which can significantly reduce the risk of infection among people at higher risk of exposure to the virus -- will be raised from 8,000 people this year to 9,500 in 2026.

It will be backed by a budget of NT$340 million (US$10.8 million), up NT$40 million from this year, he said, adding that the goal is to further reduce the number of new infections next year to below 800.