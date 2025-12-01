Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

DEFENSE/Defense minister denies anchor-free submarine tests endangered crew

12/01/2025 06:52 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's first indigenous defense submarine Hai Kun. CNA file photo
Taiwan's first indigenous defense submarine Hai Kun. CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Monday denied that testing Taiwan's submarine prototype without its anchor endangered the crew, or that the move was driven by pressure to meet a delayed delivery deadline.

Koo told a legislative session that the Narwhal, or Hai Kun (海鯤), "did not require" an anchor system during successful floating navigation tests on Thursday and Friday last week.

"Making sure sea trials are conducted safely has always been our top priority," Koo said.

At the same session, Navy Chief of Staff Chiu Chun-jung (邱俊榮) said that the Narwhal's anchor was not on the prototype during the recently concluded sea trials because some components needed to be replaced.

After fine-tuning, the anchor will be reinstalled around mid-December in time for subsequent sea trials, Chiu said.

The Navy is now levying daily fines of NT$190,000 (US$6,043) on Kaohsiung-based shipbuilder CSBC Corp. for failing to meet the original November delivery deadline for the Narwhal prototype, according to Koo.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo. CNA file photo
Defense Minister Wellington Koo. CNA file photo

In a statement issued on Friday, CSBC said crew safety is its top priority and that each test is reviewed by project staff and foreign consultants and carried out only after meeting safety requirements, with escort vessels accompanying the trials.

CSBC said the submarine will next undergo shallow-depth tests to verify basic systems, followed by progressively deeper trials to check performance under increasing pressure and confirm it meets combat requirements.

The Narwhal's sea trials were originally slated to begin in April and finish by Sept. 30.

(By Matt Yu and Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/ASG

More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
28