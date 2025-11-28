Cool weather, sporadic showers forecast for Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Cool weather is expected across Taiwan on Friday but temperatures are forecast to rise over the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Taiwan will continue to be influenced by seasonal northeasterly winds on Friday, with chances of brief showers expected in western Taiwan before noon, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) said.

In the afternoon, only the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan should continue to see isolated showers, while dry weather returns elsewhere, Tseng said.

Daytime highs will range from 20-22 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and 23-26 degrees in the south, he said.

The effects of the seasonal weather system is expected to weaken Saturday, with mostly cloudy to sunny skies forecast nationwide into Sunday, Tseng said.

He cautioned, however, that sporadic showers could still hit areas along the coast of Keelung, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, and mountainous regions in central and northern Taiwan over the weekend.

Temperatures across Taiwan should rebound to 24-28 degrees during the day on Saturday and Sunday, making conditions feel warmer, according to the CWA forecaster.

The northeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen again on Monday, bringing cooler weather to the island through Tuesday along with localized brief showers along the northern coast, in eastern Taiwan, and throughout the Hengchun Peninsula, Tseng said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the areas affected by rainfall are expected to expand slightly to include areas north of Taoyuan, he said.

Temperatures next week will fall to lows of 18-21 degrees from Monday to Wednesday, while daytime highs could reach around 25 degrees, Tseng said.

Another wave of cold air is expected to arrive after Wednesday, however, sending temperatures down to around 16 degrees, he said.