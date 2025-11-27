To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to offer e-Gate access to New Zealand passport holders from Nov. 29

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Taiwan will open its Automated Immigration Clearance (e-Gate) system to New Zealand biometric passport holders starting Saturday, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Thursday.

The move reciprocates New Zealand's decision to grant the same access to Taiwanese travelers on Oct. 13.

According to the NIA, eligible travelers from New Zealand -- those aged 12 or above, at least 120 centimeters tall, and holding a biometric passport valid for at least six months -- will be able to use Taiwan's 121 installed e-Gates when entering the country for leisure, business or study.

Travelers must also complete the online Taiwan Arrival Card before entry, as paper arrival cards were abolished on Oct. 1, the agency added.

An immigration officer explains the online Taiwan Arrival Card to a foreign national in the Taoyuan Airport. CNA file photo

New Zealand is the eighth country to allow e-Gate access to Taiwanese passport holders, following South Korea, Australia, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States. Taiwan said it extends automated clearance on a reciprocal basis with these nations.