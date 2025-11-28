Taiwan shares open higher
11/28/2025 09:14 AM
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 11.59 points at 27,566.12 Friday on turnover of NT$8.06 billion (US$257.18 million).
