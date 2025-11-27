President Lai extends condolences to victims of deadly Hong Kong fire

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday expressed condolences on social media to victims of a deadly multi-apartment fire in Hong Kong that has killed at least 55 people since Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Hong Kong officials reported 55 deaths and over 200 missing as firefighting and rescue efforts continued, marking one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.

In a post on X, Lai offered condolences to the deceased and their families, voiced concern for the injured and missing, and urged everyone to "pray for Hong Kong."

Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) also extended her condolences in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong reported Thursday that no Taiwanese citizens have been affected, according to Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council.

At 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Hong Kong firefighting officials received reports of a fire at Wang Fuk Court in northern Hong Kong's Tai Po district, a high-rise housing complex comprising eight buildings, with a total of 1,984 apartments.

All buildings had construction materials, including bamboo scaffolding and protective netting installed along their exterior walls for ongoing maintenance work.

Local media reported the blaze began on the exterior of one building and spread to six others.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang (鄧炳強) said early Thursday that the buildings' protective nets, films, waterproof tarps and plastic sheets appeared to have burned and spread the fire more aggressively compared to regulation-compliant materials.

Tang added that an inspection of the unaffected building found windows covered with foam boards that could easily accelerate a fire.

A Reuters report published Thursday also highlighted the potential fire risks of bamboo scaffolding, a traditional construction feature the Hong Kong government plans to phase out due to occupational safety concerns.

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, two directors and one engineering consultant of the company in charge of Wang Fuk Court's maintenance were arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Hong Kong police.