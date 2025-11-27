Prosecutors search homes of ex-TSMC executive in trade secrets case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Prosecutors searched the residences of former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) executive Lo Wei-jen (羅唯仁) on Wednesday, amid suspicion that Lo leaked the company's trade secrets, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office said Thursday.

In a news release, the prosecutors office said it had launched an investigation of Lo on Nov. 18 after learning that he was suspected of violations of the National Security Act.

On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors and officials from the Criminal Investigation Bureau searched Lo's residences in Taipei City and Hsinchu County, seizing computers, USB flash drives and other evidence, the statement said.

The office said it had conducted the searches with warrants issued by the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, where TSMC filed a suit against Lo on Tuesday.

Prosecutors also received court permission to seize stocks and real estate belonging to Lo in accordance with Article 133-2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the statement said.

The searches come amid allegations that Lo, who retired from TSMC as a senior vice president on July 27 after more than two decades at the company, may have stolen trade secrets and leaked them to Intel Corp.

Lo worked at Intel for 18 years in the United States before joining TSMC in 2004, and was hired again by the American company following his retirement.

Intel has said there is "no merit" to the allegations against Lo.

According to media reports, the 75-year-old Lo allegedly stole restricted information on TSMC's 2 nanometer, A16 and A14 processes before his retirement.

Several local media outlets have reported that Lo -- who also holds American citizenship -- is not currently in Taiwan.