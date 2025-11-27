ADAS crashes prompt warning on dangers of hands-free driving

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Drivers who take their hands off the steering wheel risk fines of up to NT$36,000 (US$1,147), the Freeway Bureau warned Thursday, following a spate of recent collisions involving vehicles equipped with assisted-driving systems (ADAS).

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation's Freeway Bureau said that while ADAS features such as lane-keeping, blind-spot detection and automatic emergency braking have become increasingly common in new vehicles, these remain assistive rather than autonomous under the SAE J3016 Level 0-2 classification.

Misunderstanding or overreliance on these systems can lead to distraction and increase the risk of crashes, as ADAS may fail to identify hazards during sudden lane changes, abrupt speed differences, or in heavy rain, fog, or glare, the bureau said.

Citing a Sept. 1 incident on National Freeway 3, the bureau said a driver relying too heavily on ADAS failed to notice a vehicle ahead that had slowed due to a breakdown, resulting in a collision.

The bureau said drivers caught taking their hands off the wheel for any reason face fines of NT$6,000 to NT$36,000 and will be ordered off the freeway on the spot according to Article 43 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, which prohibits operating a vehicle in "a dangerous manner."