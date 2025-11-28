U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
11/28/2025 10:15 AM
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.354 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.014 from the previous close.
