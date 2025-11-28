Taiwan headline news
11/28/2025 10:39 AM
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Hong Kong fire leaves 75 dead, 77 injured
@China Times: Trump told Takaichi to lower the volume on Taiwan, The Wall Street Journal reports
@Liberty Times: Cabinet advances NT$1.25 trillion defense plan
@Economic Daily News: AI demand spurs shortages of memory devices
@Commercial Times: Amid a stock market boom, Taiwan's economy flashes yellow-red light for second straight month
@Taipei Times: Cabinet advances tax exemption plans
