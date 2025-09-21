Focus Taiwan App
Chinese sparrowhawk presence over Kenting sets all-time record

09/21/2025 08:34 PM
More than 150,000 Chinese sparrowhawks fly over Kenting in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County on Saturday, the highest single-day tally since an annual raptor migration survey in the area began 37 years ago. Photo courtesy of Raptor Research Group of Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) More than 150,000 Chinese sparrowhawks were recorded flying over Kenting in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County on Saturday, the highest single-day tally since an annual raptor migration survey in the area began 37 years ago.

The Hengchun Peninsula on the southern tip of Pingtung County is the last part of Taiwan that migratory birds and raptors fly over as they head from East Asia to wintering grounds in Southeast Asia and Indonesia.

Kenting National Park has conducted autumn raptor surveys since 1988, with the Raptor Research Group of Taiwan carrying out this year's two-month count.

Saturday's total of 153,699 birds shattered the previous daily record of 71,608 set in 2020, when the overall migration reached 270,000, the highest on record.

On Sunday, an additional 56,696 birds were recorded, bringing this season's total to 259,369, according to the group.

Bird expert Tsai Yi-jung (蔡乙榮) said migration was stalled for four days last week due to poor weather, and observers anticipated a surge once skies cleared. Still, the scale of Saturday's passage exceeded expectations.

A Chinese sparrowhawk. Photo courtesy of Tsai Yi-jung
The average seasonal tally over the past decade has been about 200,000, but numbers this year could rival the 2020 peak, Tsai said.

The main migration occurs in September, though Typhoon Ragasa, which could batter the Hengchun Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday, may temporarily halt the movement.

Another wave is expected after the storm passes later this week, Tsai said.

(By Huang Yu-ching and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ls

