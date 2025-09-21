4 dead after car rams into construction site in Hsinchu City

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) Four people were killed after the car they were in crashed into a residential construction site at the intersection of Jingguo Road and Dongda Road in Hsinchu City at around 2 a.m. Sunday, city authorities said.

The Hsinchu City Fire Bureau said it received an emergency call at about 3 a.m. and sent around 20 firefighters to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found the car badly mangled.

Two males were found dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition and later died, according to the bureau.

Two of the four were likely minors under the age of 18, the bureau said.

Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Fire Bureau

The Hsinchu City Police Bureau said five people were in the car and that a man surnamed Hsieh (謝) left the scene after the crash.

Officers tracked down Hsieh by 11 a.m., and alcohol testing came back negative, police said, without offering any other details related to the accident.

The case has been referred to the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office and the district juvenile court division for investigation, according to police.

They said they will review evidence to determine the precise cause of the crash and identify responsibility.