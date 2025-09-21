Closures, evacuations announced as Typhoon Ragasa nears Taiwan
Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) Taiwan announced extensive closures and travel suspensions on Sunday as Typhoon Ragasa approached, with authorities warning of potential evacuations in Hualien County.
The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said forest recreation areas and nature trails across southern and eastern Taiwan will close starting 8 a.m. Monday as a precaution, affecting those primarily in Pingtung and Hualien counties.
Ferry services between Pingtung's Donggang Township and Liuqiu Island will also be affected.
Operators announced that the last boats between the two destinations on Monday will depart earlier than usual -- around 3 p.m. from Donggang and 4 p.m. from Liuqiu Island -- with all sailings on Tuesday and Wednesday to be canceled.
Authorities are also closely monitoring Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake in Wanrong Township in Hualien. A barrier lake is formed when debris, landslides, or natural blockages create a temporary dam along a river, holding back water.
The Central Emergency Operation Center said the lake currently shows no immediate risk of collapse, but heavy rain from Typhoon Ragasa could cause water to overflow the dam section, which may erode over time.
Officials warn the lake could spill over around Thursday, prompting local governments in Guangfu, Wanrong, and Fenglin townships to prepare for the possible evacuation of roughly 275 residents.
In Yilan County, the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area was closed at 5 p.m. Sunday and will not be reopened until after safety inspections are completed once the storm passes.
Guishan Island, off the coast of Yilan County, was shut down at noon Sunday and will remain closed to visitors through Tuesday due to rising seas and docking safety concerns.
The Central Weather Administration issued a land warning for Typhoon Ragasa on late Sunday afternoon, and forecast that it will enter the Bashi Channel on Monday before passing south of Taiwan late Monday into Tuesday.
Mountainous areas of Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, and Pingtung counties are expected to face the highest risk of flooding and landslides.
- Society
Taitung, Pingtung counties announce partial school, office closures09/21/2025 09:09 PM
- Sports
Figure skater Lee Yu-hsiang qualifies for 2026 Winter Olympics09/21/2025 08:56 PM
- Culture
Ann Arbor exhibition highlights translated works of Taiwan literature09/21/2025 08:50 PM
- Society
Chinese sparrowhawk presence over Kenting sets all-time record09/21/2025 08:34 PM
- Politics
Differences over ties with China highlight KMT chair hopeful debate09/21/2025 08:29 PM