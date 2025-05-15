Man in Keelung arrested for suspected murder of 5-year-old son

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) A man in Keelung was arrested by police early Thursday after the body of his 5-year-old son was found at his residence the previous day.

According to local authorities, the suspect, identified by his last name Chien (簡), fled the scene but was tracked down and brought in for questioning.

The arrest came after the boy's mother sought help from the authorities on discovering his lifeless body in her husband's residence at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday.

The child was later pronounced dead by a hospital after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The boy's parents had been living apart for a while, the city government said, indicating that he was picked up by his father from an after school institute in Keelung that afternoon.

The child was supposed to be dropped off at his grandmother's home, but when Chien failed to return their son, his estranged wife rushed to his residence.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, the Keelung Department of Social Affairs said there was no record of domestic violence involving the parents.

The couple got into a heated argument on April 23 and the wife filed for a protection order against her husband the same day, the department said.

However, at the time, the wife still wanted her husband to have visitation rights to their son, it added.

According to police, the protection order has yet to be reviewed and granted by Keelung District Court.

On Thursday, the Keelung court said on May 6, it received a case from the police regarding the victim's application for an "ordinary" protection order.

Since the application was not for an "emergency" protection order, a judge is scheduled to review the case on June 6 in accordance with the Domestic Violence Prevention Act, the court said.

The city government expressed deep regret over the incident and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance of child abuse, Keelung City Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) said.

Keelung City Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang (right) speaks to reporters during a press event held on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City government

In the coming days, the city government plans to meet with the court to review and discuss procedures related to protection orders, including the speed of approval and the effectiveness of such orders at safeguarding victims, with the goal of reducing the risks posed by domestic violence, Hsieh added.

Following preliminary questioning, police said Chien confessed to the crime and is currently being investigated by the Keelung District Prosecutors Office for murder.