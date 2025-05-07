Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/07/2025 09:45 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'I can't predict' if U.S.-Taiwan negotiations will touch on exchange rate: Premier Cho

@China Times: U.S.-Taiwan trade negotiations cause Taiwan dollar to soar

@Liberty Times: Keelung ex-civil affairs dept. head detained in recall petition investigation

@Economic Daily News: Central bank reins in Taiwan dollar, ending six-day rising streak

@Commercial Times: Gap between forward and spot exchange rates for Taiwan dollar widens; forex crisis taking shape?

@Taipei Times: Taiwan lauds House bills of support

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    66