05/07/2025 09:45 AM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'I can't predict' if U.S.-Taiwan negotiations will touch on exchange rate: Premier Cho
@China Times: U.S.-Taiwan trade negotiations cause Taiwan dollar to soar
@Liberty Times: Keelung ex-civil affairs dept. head detained in recall petition investigation
@Economic Daily News: Central bank reins in Taiwan dollar, ending six-day rising streak
@Commercial Times: Gap between forward and spot exchange rates for Taiwan dollar widens; forex crisis taking shape?
@Taipei Times: Taiwan lauds House bills of support
