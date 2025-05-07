To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'I can't predict' if U.S.-Taiwan negotiations will touch on exchange rate: Premier Cho

@China Times: U.S.-Taiwan trade negotiations cause Taiwan dollar to soar

@Liberty Times: Keelung ex-civil affairs dept. head detained in recall petition investigation

@Economic Daily News: Central bank reins in Taiwan dollar, ending six-day rising streak

@Commercial Times: Gap between forward and spot exchange rates for Taiwan dollar widens; forex crisis taking shape?

@Taipei Times: Taiwan lauds House bills of support

