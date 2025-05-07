Taiwan at center of 'one-theater' defense concept: Former Japanese general

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 7 (CNA) A former Japanese defense officer said Wednesday Taiwan is at the center of a new "one-theater" defense concept, which Japan reportedly proposed to the United States earlier this year in response to growing security challenges posed by China.

Kiyoshi Ogawa delivered his remarks in English during a teleconference organized by New Taipei-based Tamkang University.

The former Japanese general, who retired in 2017, was a commander of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army.

In his speech on Japan's defense strategy, Ogawa said Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani reportedly proposed the "one-theater" approach to his American counterpart Pete Hegseth during their meeting in Tokyo on March 30, with the aim of containing China.

According to a report by Japan's Asahi Shimbun on April 14, the new concept links the East China Sea, the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas as one theater where military operations are conducted during wartime. Historically, these areas have been treated separately.

Hegseth reportedly welcomed Nakatani's proposal, unnamed government sources told the Asahi Shimbun.

While the Asahi Shimbun reported senior Japanese defense officials developed the "one-theater" idea, its geographic scope has not been defined. Neither Tokyo nor Washington have publicly confirmed discussions of the "one-theater" concept.

In his speech, Ogawa said Taiwan is definitely at the center of the "one theater" concept.

"To deter a Chinese invasion is very difficult, but I think we can [with joint efforts by regional partners,]" he said.

During last year's Joint Sword-2024A and B exercises, China tested its Taiwan invasion scenarios, Ogawa said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to attempt to land in central Taiwan by means of "amphibious assault ships or transport helicopters" before heading north and south; namely, northbound to the political and economic capital Taipei and southbound to the port city of Kaohsiung which houses a key navy base, he said.

"China wants to invade Taiwan and achieve total control before foreign forces intervene."

Asked what Taiwan could do to beef up its defense in case of a Chinese invasion, Ogawa said Taiwan's Army needs armored vehicles in order to build up a stronger defense to buy Taipei more time before U.S. and Japanese forces can come to its aid.

Ogawa is currently a senior research fellow at Japanese think tank, Security Strategy Research Institute of Japan.