Dogs that jumped on strangers' motorcycle at red light reunited with owner

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Two Shiba Inu dogs that jumped onto the motorcycle of two random university students at a red light have been returned to their owner, Taichung police said Wednesday.

In a press release, the Taichung Police Department's Guanghua Police Station said two university students had rushed into the station in Shalu District with two Shiba Inu dogs in tow earlier that morning.

They explained that the women had stopped at a red light on their way to school when the two dogs hopped onto the floorboard of their motorcycle and refused to get off, police said.

After looking around for the dogs' owner, and unsure of what to do, the women decided to bring the dogs to a nearby police station so that they could continue to class, police said.

After they entered the police station, the dogs lay down and refrained from barking, but officers were unable to contact their owners because they were not wearing collars, the department said.

One officer at the station, surnamed Chang (張), began searching for lost dog notices online and quickly found the owner, who came to pick up the dogs, police said.

The owner, a man surnamed Huang (黃), told police that the dogs -- a female and her son -- usually stayed near the house, but had wandered off and gone missing that morning. He thanked the university students and the police for their help.

In the statement, station chief Wu Chia-wei (吳嘉瑋) urged the public to get a microchip implant or a customized ID tag for their pets, to help them be quickly identified and returned if they get lost.