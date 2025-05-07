Former President Tsai to visit Lithuania, Denmark

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will begin a trip to Europe on Friday, with stops in Lithuania and Denmark, where she is scheduled to speak at a democracy forum, her office said in a statement Wednesday.

Tsai Shu-ching (蔡舒景), spokesperson for Tsai's office, said in the statement that the former president hoped her upcoming visit to Europe would help foster a deeper understanding of Taiwan and expand ties between Taiwan and other European democracies.

It remains unclear, however, how long Tsai will stay in Europe and who will accompany her, as her office did not respond to CNA's request for further information.

The planned trip will mark Tsai's second visit to Europe since leaving office last May, following her tour of the Czech Republic, France and Belgium in October 2024.

According to the statement, Tsai will first arrive in Lithuania, where she will deliver a speech at Vilnius University and speak with former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, who was in office from 2009 to 2019.

After concluding her visit to the Baltic country, Tsai will travel to Denmark to address the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, where she will reaffirm Taiwan's commitment to regional stability and collaboration with democratic partners, according to the statement.

The summit, organized by the Alliance of Democracies, will be held in Copenhagen from May 13 - 14.

Tsai, who left office on May 20 last year after completing two four-year terms, has been a guest speaker at the annual forum five times between 2020 and 2024.