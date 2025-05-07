Driver indicted for drug-related negligent injury after cycling collision

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Prosecutors in Changhua on Wednesday indicted a man on charges that included negligently causing injury after he was detained for crashing into a group of cyclists while driving under the influence of drugs last month, seeking 10 years in prison.

The accident occurred in Changhua on April 22, when a 41-year-old man identified by his surname Hsiao (蕭) drove into a group of teenage students cycling together in the opposite lane, injuring eight people, including himself. One student suffered critical head injuries.

After police found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in Hsiao's vehicle, the substances were sent for testing, and he was handed over to prosecutors on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics, the Changhua District Prosecutors Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a request by prosecutors to hold Hsiao incommunicado was approved as they continue to trace the source of drugs, according to the statement.

Hsiao tested positive for Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 narcotics in both blood and urine tests.

It was found during the investigation that he took a mixture of Schedule 1 drug heroin and Schedule 2 drug methamphetamine from around 10 p.m. on April 21, according to prosecutors.

At around 8 a.m. April 22, Hsiao used a heated e-cigarette containing etomidate, a Schedule 2 narcotic, which he allegedly purchased from a 59-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳). The drug rendered Hsiao incapable of driving safely, prosecutors said in the statement.

One hour later at around 9 a.m., despite his impaired state, Hsiao got into his vehicle and drove at high speed into oncoming traffic, while traveling on Section 3 of Zhangshui Road in Xihu, crashing into the cycling students in the opposite lane.

Earlier Wednesday, Changhua District Court approved a request to hold Chen, the suspected drug supplier, in incommunicado.

Hsiao's involvement in drug use is being investigated separately.

Prosecutors said Hsiao has a history of drug use dating back to 2003 and has been imprisoned multiple times for drug related offences, but continued to use drugs after being released from prison.

As a repeat offender, prosecutors charged him with driving under the influence of drugs, causing serious injury, and negligent injury to others. They are asking the district court to impose a 10-year prison sentence.