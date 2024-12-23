To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) New rules introduced Monday have eliminated a scheme allowing people to suspend their National Health Insurance (NHI) contributions while living abroad for more than six months.

Previously, citizens who suspended their contributions only had to pay three months of premiums to regain access to NHI medical services upon returning to Taiwan.

Under the new rules, however, those living overseas will no longer be able to suspend their contributions and must continue paying monthly premiums to keep their NHI coverage, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said.

The changes will not apply to those who have currently suspended their contributions or applied to suspend them before Monday if they return to Taiwan after six months, the NHIA added.

According to the NHIA, citizens living abroad who no longer wish to pay premiums will be able to unenroll from the NHI program by terminating their Taiwanese household registration.

Those who return to Taiwan within four years can reenroll with the same NHI account, provided they pay or have paid the monthly premiums covering their first two years spent overseas.

Meanwhile, individuals living abroad for more than four years must now live in Taiwan for six months before they can reenroll in the NHI program, in addition to paying premiums for their first two years out of the country.

However, should expats who lived abroad for more than four years return to Taiwan due to employment, said individuals will automatically have their NHI resumed through their employer.